France's Ntamack moved to centre for Pumas Test

Romain Ntamack (C) in the inside centre No. 12 bib during training this week

Paris (AFP) – France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named regular fly-half Romain Ntamack at centre for this weekend's home Test with Argentina.

Bordeaux-Begles' Matthieu Jalibert will wear the No. 10 shirt as Toulouse's Ntamack covers for injured midfielders Virimi Vakatawa and Arthur Vincent.

Ntamack's club team-mate Thibaud Flament, 24, will make his international debut for Saturday's game at the Stade de France.

Jalibert's domestic half-back partner Maxime Lucu will make his Test bow if he comes off the bench.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont will captain the side for the first time with Charles Ollivon suffering from a long-term knee issue.

France team (15-1)

Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptise Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Gregory Alldritt, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Jonathan Danty

© 2021 AFP