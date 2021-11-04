Newcastle in talks with Howe: reports

London (AFP) – Newcastle are in talks with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe over their vacant manager's job, according to reports on Thursday.

Newcastle's new owners believed they would land Villarreal boss Unai Emery as Steve Bruce's replacement earlier this week.

But the former Arsenal chief opted to reject their offer to take charge at St James' Park and the struggling Premier League club have now turned their attention to Howe.

Amanda Staveley, leading the managerial search for the Saudi-backed consortium that purchased Newcastle last month, are said to have been impressed with Howe during their initial talks.

Howe, who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, made his name by taking the unfashionable club from the fourth tier to a five-year spell in the Premier League during his reign.

The 43-year-old departed Bournemouth after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed in August 2020.

Newcastle's assistant manager Graeme Jones was placed in temporary charge when Bruce left by mutual consent.

As the hunt for a new boss drags on, Jones has been asked to take Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle's trip to Brighton on Saturday.

The Magpies are without a win in 10 league games this season and sit just one place off the bottom of the table.

© 2021 AFP