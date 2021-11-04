'Red Bull want me to win in Mexico,' says home star Perez

Mexico City (AFP) – Local hero Sergio Perez ducked the question on Thursday when asked if he would give up an historic home win in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix to help Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen's title bid.

"It would be a great problem to have," he said.

"But it always depends on the situation because most of the decisions are normally taken during the race in the heat of the event.

"So I think that depending on the circumstances, we'll see, but I'm pretty sure that the whole team, Red Bull, everyone, wants me to win this weekend."

A win would make Perez the first Mexican driver to win his home race.

"I think everyone is so enthusiastic, everyone at my team, the crowd," he added.

"It's a very special venue for us. It's a very intense fight. And we'll see through the race.

"I'm pretty sure that for everyone in the team, if there's a race they want me to win, it's this one. So, I'm sure I have full support from everyone in my team."

Following the cancellation of the race last year, Perez has received an enthusiastic welcome home.

"The reception has been incredible and I am very happy to be back," he said.

"Everything is sold out. The promoter just told me that he is trying to find a way to put more grandstands, but there is no more space.

"A lot of friends are calling to get them a ticket, but I don't have anything. It's very cool."

Verstappen is locked in an intense battle for the championship with defending seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who he leads by 12 points with five races remaining.

