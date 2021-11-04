Sexton set for 100th Test milestone against Japan

Ireland rugby legend Johnny Sexton will win a landmark 100th cap for his country on Saturday when he captains them against Japan

Dublin (AFP) – Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton will join the likes of compatriots Brian O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell in winning his 100th cap for his country when he captains the side in the Autumn Nations Series Test against Japan on Saturday.

The 36-year-old fly-half -- who made his debut against Fiji in 2009 -- reaches the landmark appearance against a side he has never played before.

His long-time half-back partner Conor Murray, though, will not start alongside him as he is on the bench.

Sexton's Leinster team-mate New Zealand-born scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park will partner him.

Another Leinster star prop, Tadhg Furlong, is also named in the starting XV and wins his 50th cap.

Dan Sheehan looks set to win his first cap as the hooker is named among the replacements.

Ireland lost to Japan in their 2019 Rugby World Cup group clash -- Sexton missed the game through injury -- but gained a measure of revenge beating the Japanese 39-31 in July.

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan; Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

