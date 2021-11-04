Sri Lanka pile up 189-3 against wilting Windies

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka made 189-3 against the West Indies on Thursday, nudging the defending T20 World Cup champions closer to elimination.

Asalanka, coming in at number three, reached his half-century off 33 balls with a stylish innings boasting six fours.

The 24-year-old went on to make 68.

"I am very pleased with this performance by the team. It's a good total on the board and now we have to defend it," said Asalanka.

Opener Nissanka made 51 with his fifty coming off 39 balls with five fours.

West Indies, the only two-time winners of the T20 world title, won the toss and decided to field in a match they have to win to keep alive their slim semi-final hopes.

They went into the clash against already-eliminated Sri Lanka with just two points from three games.

Even victory on Thursday followed by another win over Australia at the weekend would be unlikely to save them due to their inferior run rate.

England, with four wins in four, are effectively through to the semi-finals, leaving Australia and South Africa to tussle over the last spot.

Asalanka was eventually out for 68 in the 19th over caught by Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg off Andre Russell having hit a total of eight fours and a six.

Captain Dasun Shanaka added a late cameo of 25 from 14 balls.

© 2021 AFP