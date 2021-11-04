Titans face Rams without injured NFL top rusher Henry

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill will lead the Titans (6-2) into Los Angeles to face the Rams (7-1) without injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry

Los Angeles (AFP) – With NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry sidelined by a broken right foot, the Tennessee Titans have turned to 36-year-old Adrian Peterson for Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans (6-2) and Rams (7-1) each share the best record in their conference, but Tennessee lost Henry last week and he underwent surgery on Tuesday that might end his season.

"It's a big shock," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "We have to keep moving forward as a team, as an offense, and find a way to continue to play good."

Henry, the NFL rushing champion each of the past two seasons, ran for a league-high 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries with 18 catches for 154 yards as well.

"He puts so much into it," Tannehill said. "Just says a lot about him and his toughness and his will to win. I know coming back from this he's going to be stronger than ever."

The Titans signed three-time NFL rushing champion Peterson and he began workouts Thursday with hope of keeping the Titans' formidable ground game marching downfield against the Rams.

"It is a huge addition being able to add Adrian," Tannehill said. "The career he has had up to this point is unbelievable."

Peterson has run for 14,820 yards on 3,192 carries with 118 touchdowns over a 14-year NFL career with Minnesota, Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit.

"We will definitely miss Derrick but as an offense we have to just keep pressing forward," Tannehill said. "We're going to have to be at our best, no doubt about it."

The Dallas Cowboys were without quarterback Dak Prescott last week due to a right calf strain, but the 6-1 squad will have the star signal caller back on Sunday when the Denver Broncos (4-4) visit Texas.

"I'm not thinking about the leg," said Prescott. "I'm not thinking about anything but the game plan and preparing myself."

Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games with at least three touchdown passes in his past four starts, a Cowboys record.

Green Bay will be without Aaron Rodgers when the Packers (7-1) visit Kansas City (4-4) after the 37-year-old quarterback entered the Covid-19 protocols, but the team welcomed back top receiver Davante Adams after he missed 10 days with the virus. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry also returns from a virus hiatus.

"They were fired up to be back," said Packers coach Matt Fleur. "It's a huge benefit to this team."

Green Bay will give second-year passer Jordan Love his first NFL start against Chiefs star passer Patrick Mahomes.

Adams has 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The NFL's other matchup involving a 7-1 squad sends the Arizona Cardinals, trying to bounce back after a loss to Green Bay last week, to 3-4 San Francisco.

Bills in same name game

A quarterback and rival defender with the same name will meet for only the fourth time in NFL history on Sunday when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen leads the Bills (5-2) into Jacksonville (1-6) against Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen.

Buffalo's Allen was the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft while the Jaguar was taken seventh the following year.

"We've never actually met in person," Buffalo's Allen said. "He's playing at a really high level."

Allen leads Jacksonville with 4.5 sacks and hopes to meet Allen in the Buffalo backfield.

"I love this challenge," Jaguar Allen said. "We're going to get after them."

Defenders' teams won the three prior same name battles, two in 1950 as Tommy Thompson threw for Philadelphia against Cleveland and another in 1997 involving Buffalo passer Todd Collins against New England.

Other NFL games find New England at Carolina, Atlanta at New Orleans, Las Vegas at the New York Giants, Houston at Miami, Minnesota at Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia and Cleveland at Cincinnati. Chicago visits Pittsburgh on Monday.

