Zampa takes five wickets as Australia bowl out Bangladesh for 73

Man of the moment: Australia's Adam Zampa (left) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Afif Hossain

Dubai (AFP) – Adam Zampa claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Twenty20 internationals as Australia skittled out Bangladesh for 73 in their crucial World Cup clash on Thursday.

Zampa returned figures of 5-19 with his leg spin and combined with the Australian pace bowlers who had rattled the Bangladesh top-order after electing to field first in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc bowled Liton Das for nought on the third delivery of the innings to set the tone for Australia's dominance.

Australia have won two out of their three matches and another win would boost the team's semi-final hopes in a group led by an unbeaten England.

South Africa are also in the fray with a better run rate than Australia and play England on Saturday.

Soumya Sarkar dragged a Josh Hazlewood delivery onto his stumps and Glenn Maxwell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for one as Bangladesh slipped to 10-3 and then 33-5 in 6.1 overs.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 16, then put up some resistence with a 29-run partnership with Shamim Hossain, who scored 19, before Zampa broke through with his second wicket.

Zampa struck again off successive balls of his third over to be on a hat-trick that nearly came through in his opening ball of his final over but wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dropped a catch.

Zampa then took two more to wrap up the innings in 15 overs and surpass his previous T20 best of 3-14.

Bangladesh, who have lost all their four matches, witnessed a second straight collapse after they were bowled out for 84 in the previous loss to South Africa.

© 2021 AFP