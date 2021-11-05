Hurkacz seals ATP Finals spot by beating Duckworth

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz celebrates after sealing his place in the season-ending ATP Finals having beaten Australian James Duckworth in the Paris Masters quarter-finals

Paris (AFP) – Hubert Hurkacz qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday after seeing off a stern challenge from Australian journeyman James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7(4/7), 7-5 in the Paris Masters quarter-final.

The 24-year-old Pole will be looking to go one better than his compatriot, 2012 finalist Jerzy Janowicz, in Paris.

He will have a tricky semi-final as he faces the winner of world number one Novak Djokovic or in-form big-serving American Taylor Fritz.

"It is crazy," said Hurkacz referring to his Masters qualification. "The match was so hard today, knowing that I had to win the match.

"That obviously upped the pressure a little on me too."

Hurkacz had looked well in control as he eased through the first set 6-2.

However, 55th ranked Duckworth levelled the match with a commanding performance in the tie-break -- wagging his fingers at the crowd after taking it 7/4.

Seventh-seeded Hurkacz put real pressure on Duckworth in his first service game of the second set before the Australian took it after eight minutes of to-ing and fro-ing.

Duckworth took Hurkacz to deuce at 5-5 before the Pole held his serve but it was the Australian who came under pressure in the next game, saving two match points.

Hurkacz, though, took the match at the third opportunity, the Wimbledon semi-finalist raising his arms and then punching the air in delight.

Djokovic is making his return to the ATP circuit having taken a seven week break when his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in September's US Open final.

Medvedev, the Paris title holder, has hopes too of wresting the world number one spot from Djokovic by season's end.

The 25-year-old Russian plays surprise packet Frenchman Hugo Gaston in a quarter-final later on Friday.

Should Gaston -- who won seven games in a row from 5-0 down to win the second set and the match against Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday -- beat Medvedev, Djokovic would be assured of finishing the year as number one for a record seventh time.

The other quarter-final pits last year's finalist, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, against Norway's six-seeded Casper Ruud.

The match brings together the only two players to have won five titles apiece this year, that feat propelling Ruud to a first ever ATP Finals appearance for a Norwegian player.

