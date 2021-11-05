Work and winning mentality recipe for Sexton success, says Horan

Ireland rugby legend Johnny Sexton (C) is a testament to younger players what hard work can do for you former Irish team-mate Marcus Horan told AFP ahead of the fly-half winning his 100th cap for his country on Saturday

Paris (AFP) – Johnny Sexton will win his 100th cap for Ireland on Saturday against Japan and former team-mate Marcus Horan told AFP he is "a testament to younger players what hard work can do."

The 36-year-old fly-half, said Horan, "is an unbelievably competitive guy who does not like losing and I think that is why some people love him and some hate him."

Sexton will reach the milestone against a side he has yet to face since making his Test debut 12 years ago against Fiji.

In that time he has been pivotal in three Six Nations titles -- the pinnacle the 2018 Grand Slam -- won under present head coach Andy Farrell's predecessor Joe Schmidt.

Historic victories over New Zealand (2016/18) -- and world player of the year in 2018 -- have also cemented his place as one of Ireland's greatest players.

There have been low moments too along the way including injuries, two disappointing quarter-final World Cup exits and being omitted from this year's British and Irish Lions squad.

Horan, who won the last of his 67 caps two years into Sexton's Test career, agrees that resilience is one of his great qualities.

"I totally agree about his ability in bouncing back," said the two-time European Cup winning former Munster prop.

"When you are up there at a great height people are throwing things at you and he has batted a lot of stuff away.

He added: "A lot of concern has been expressed over the bangs on the head he has taken over the years.

"People query it and it is out of genuine concern but the other side of that is the person going into battle cannot have those things on his mind.

"Johnny has always been very honest about the subject which is another side of him."

'Target on his back'

Horan says Sexton's stoicism also comes from self-criticism as you "won't get any worse critic than him on himself".

"He epitomises the present Leinster squad," added Horan.

"It is very easy to bounce back from tough stuff but there is that resilience in him when successful to come back and go again. I admire that in him particularly."

Horan says Sexton fully deserves to reach the 100-cap landmark adding it is remarkable he has lasted so long given the treatment he has received for being Ireland's talisman.

"It is incredible I suppose with his injury profile, for want of a better phrase," said Horan.

"He has been a target with a target on his back for many years because other teams' attitudes were and still are if you stop Johnny Sexton you stop Ireland."

Sexton has described how he was like a sponge in his early days with the national squad listening to the senior players.

This is something Horan can attest to having toured with him to Australia and New Zealand in 2010 although it unnerved his fellow Munster prop, and another Irish Test centurion, John Hayes.

"He was always very quiet in the changing room," said Horan.

"This unsettled John Hayes who asked me why is he just sitting there and watching everyone."

Horan also learned on what was his final tour quite how deep the competitive streak in Sexton ran.

"In the team room there was a pool table and I would play in my downtime," said 44-year-old Horan.

"Johnny would play too and if he was beaten he would challenge you to another game.

"I recall walking back into the team room having gone away for a few hours and finding him there having not moved all day as he was waiting to challenge me to another game.

"That shows you his determination to win no matter what it was."

