Neymar on the double as PSG sweep past Bordeaux to extend lead at top of Ligue 1

Neymar scored Paris Saint-Germain's first and second goal in their 3-2 win at Bordeaux.

Neymar bagged a brace on Saturday night as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bordeaux 3-2 on Saturday night to go 10 points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Advertising Read more

The Brazilian made the breakthrough after 26 minutes at the Matmut Atlantique.

He latched on to Kylian Mbappé's pass and outfoxed a couple of Bordeaux defenders before slotting past goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

Mbappé also instigated Neymar's second just before half-time.

In the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino rested Angel Di Maria and started Julian Draxler on the right of Mbappé.

Neymar, in his habitual berth on the left, began the encounter quietly but eventually sparked into life with his third and fourth goals of the Ligue 1 season.

Victory

Mbappé effectively ended the contest with a strike after 62 minutes to make it 3-0.

Alberth Elis reduced the deficit with a goal 11 minutes from time and M'Baye Niang added a second for Bordeaux in stoppage time.

But the hosts ran out of time.

PSG boast 34 points after 13 games. But Nice can move to within eight points of the pacesetters with victory over Montpellier on Sunday.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, languish at the other end of the table. Following their fifth defeat of the season, Vladimir Petkovic's men have 12 points from 13 games.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe