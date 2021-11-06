Record-breaking Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic reached the final at the Paris Masters for the seventh time following a three-set win over Hubert Hurkacz. The Serb will play second seed Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Top seed Novak Djokovic set another couple of records in his storied career on Saturday after battling into the final of the Paris Masters with a three-set victory over the seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Advertising Read more

The match finished 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 to the 34-year-old Serb who advanced to the final at the tournament for an unprecedented seventh time.

Only Karen Khachanov in 2018 has defeated him once he has reached the showdown.

"I've not done too badly here," Djokovic quipped after the match.

The win also confirmed him as the season-ending number one for a record seventh time.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had jointly held the honour of six with the American player Pete Sampras.

Top

After taking sole possession of the accolade, Djokovic said: "It is a dream for me as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy.

"To arrive at this moment is not just my achievement but my team's, it is wonderful to be in this position.

"I am very proud to finish number one and what a match to do it in. It was so tight right to the last point but I am a very happy man now obviously."

Djokovic appeared to be cruising to the double first after dropping the first set.

He romped through the second set 6-0 and broke his 24-year-old opponent early to surge into a 4-1 lead.

But the Pole clawed his way back to 4-4 and saved a match point while he was trying to level at 5-5.

A few sloppy shots in the shootout swung the match towards the maestro

Djokovic will play second seed Daniil Medvedev - the man who denied him a calendar Grand Slam at the US Open in New York in September.

The 25-year-old Russian disposed of an error strewn Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-2 in 80 minutes.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe