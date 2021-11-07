Farrell to rejoin England squad after false positive Covid test

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia at Twickenham next Saturday following a false positive test for the coronavirus, the Rugby Football Union announced Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Farrell returned a positive result from a PCR Covid test taken on Thursday morning and went into self-isolation before being ruled out of England's 69-3 hammering of Tonga in their Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

But he could now win his 100th Test cap against the Wallabies following further medical analysis of his test result, with an RFU statement saying: "The sample was reviewed by the lab and determined as a false positive test on Saturday morning and subsequently accepted by NHS (National Health Service) test and trace today (Sunday).

"His (Farrell's) subsequent PCRs have also been negative and therefore he has been released from self-isolation."

© 2021 AFP