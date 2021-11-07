All over: Chris Gayle and West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo at the end of the T20 World Cup defeat to Australia

Paris (AFP) – Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I've shed blood, I've shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand."

-- West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle on the verge of retirement after elimination at the T20 World Cup.

"I work for Man United and I want the best for Man United and of course as long as I'm here I want to do what I can to improve this."

-- Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a 2-0 home loss to Man City increased the pressure on him.

"I'll keep it away from Luca (his son), he'll bash his sisters with it."

-- Ireland rugby player Johnny Sexton on the Samurai sword he was given by the Japanese team to mark his 100th cap.

"Our culture is all about pride. It's all about being selfless. It's all about courage. And then the main one is all about inspiration. Those four pillars are the pillars that's kept us breathing for the last three years. Kept us going."

-- Namibia cricket coach Pierre de Bruyn at the T20 World Cup.

"I don't like losing so I cannot say I am happy, I don't even like losing at Play Station!"

-- Daniil Medvedev after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final.

-- Daniil Medvedev after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final.

"I already closed that chapter. I am not regretting it or spending days suffering because I did not take the calendar slam this year."

-- Djokovic, who now has 37 Masters titles, insisting that his US Open final defeat to Medvedev is behind him.

