Shiffrin injured and out of next World Cup meet, coach confirms

Mikaela Shiffrin is injured and will miss the World Cup meet this weekend

Paris (AFP) – American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's ongoing back injury will keep her out of this weekend's World Cup action at Lech, Austria, her coach Mike Day told AFP on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Shiffrin is recovering in Colorado from a back injury she picked up at Soelden in the first round of World Cup action and is now scheduled to return at Levi in late November.

"She is not looking to ski in Lech but that was never on the plan. Preparing for five events is just too difficult," May said of Shiffrin.

May did however say Shiffrin's back problem was improving.

"It's progressing in a positive way. Unfortunately she couldn't manage it when we attempted to train shortly after Soelden," he added.

"Since then just been rehabbing and trying to ski but it was not working."

Shiffrin delivered a dazzling 70th World Cup win in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden but said at the time she felt rusty.

"It's early to start already racing in October you're like 'Oh gosh, here we go!'" said Shiffrin, who gained her first World Cup giant slalom victory in Soelden in 2015.

Shiffrin won the overall women's World Cup title for three straight years to 2019.

That streak ended with a horrible season marked by the sudden death of her father in February 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic and a back injury as she went winless for the first time since her debut campaign, 2011-12, when she was 16.

Last season she had three wins, one in the giant slalom and two in the slalom.

© 2021 AFP