South Africa make three changes for Scotland Test

London (AFP) – South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the Springboks' starting line-up for Saturday's Test against Scotland following their victory against Wales.

Full-back Willie le Roux, fly-half Elton Jantjies and lock Franco Mostert have all come into the team that won 23-18 in Cardiff at the start of the world champions' Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Le Roux replaces Damian Willemse, who is following concussion return-to-play protocols after taking a knock to the head, with Jantjies in for Handre Pollard and Mostert taking over from Lood de Jager.

Pollard and De Jager are both among the replacements, while Mostert and wing Jesse Kriel will win their 50th caps against Scotland, who beat Australia 15-13 on Sunday.

"Scotland will be a force to be reckoned with at Murrayfield, so it was important for us to maintain continuity within our squad, while at the same time celebrating Jesse and Franco's 50th caps and giving Elton a chance to start," Nienaber said in a Springboks statement on Tuesday.

"Scotland have a quality team with a number of experienced players and a few British and Irish Lions players, so we are under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

"They are a physical side with solid set pieces, but they also have the skills to run the ball, so we'll have to be accurate on attack and defence.

"We laid a good foundation for the tour in Cardiff last week, and we know what areas we would like to improve on."

South Africa take on England at Twickenham on November 20 to round off their northern hemisphere tour.

South Africa (15-1)

Willie le Roux; Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Frans Steyn

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)

© 2021 AFP