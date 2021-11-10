Australia v Pakistan T20 World Cup semi-final factfile

Still going strong: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik batting in the 2007 World Cup game against Australia in Johannesburg

Dubai (AFP) – Factfile on Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai (1400GMT):

Australia

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: David Warner - 187

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa - 11

Path to semi-final

Super 12

bt South Africa by 5 wickets

bt Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

lost to England by 8 wickets

bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets

bt West Indies by 8 wickets

Pakistan

Top scorer at 2021 T20 World Cup: Babar Azam - 264

Top wicket taker at 2021 T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf - 8

Path to semi-final

Super 12

bt India by 10 wickets

bt New Zealand by 5 wickets

bt Afghanistan by 5 wickets

bt Namibia by 45 runs

bt Scotland by 72 runs

T20s head-to-head

Australia wins: 9

Pakistan wins: 13 (includes one win on super over after tie)

No result: 1

First T20 International meeting

Johannesburg, September 18, 2007

-- Captain Shoaib Malik (52) and Misbah-ul Haq (66) put on a century partnership as Pakistan stunned Australia by six wickets in the first Twenty20 meeting between the two sides at the inaugural World Cup.

The pair put on 119 off 78 balls for the unbroken fifth wicket to help their team recover from 46-4 and surpass Australia's 164-7 with five balls to spare at the Wanderers.

It was Australia's first appearance at the historic venue since South Africa successfully chased their formidable 434 with one ball to spare in a one-day international in March, 2006.

Pakistan's success was set up by left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir who claimed 3-31.

The Australian innings was marked by just one six from Michael Hussey, who top-scored with 37 off 25 balls.

Hussey and Brad Hodge put on 63 in 40 balls for the fifth wicket to boost the total after Australia were struggling at 92-4 in the 12th.

Last T20 International meeting

Perth, November 8, 2019

-- Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets with 49 balls to spare to clinch the series 2-0.

Rivals: Pakistan captain Babar Azam greets Australian counterpart Aaron Finch in Perth 2019 Tony ASHBY AFP/File

After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, openers Aaron Finch (52) and David Warner (48) put Pakistan to the sword.

Australia won the second match in Canberra by seven wickets with the first game in Sydney abandoned due to rain.

"I'm very disappointed, but we lost to a very good team. We've learnt a lot and we want to make sure we don't make the same mistakes again," said skipper Babar Azam who will lead his team again in Dubai on Thursday.

"Finch and Warner were just in a different class."

