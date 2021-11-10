England, New Zealand eye T20 final spot in shadow of 2019 classic

Super over and out: England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand's Martin Guptill to win the super-over decider in the 2019 50-over World Cup final

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – England skipper Eoin Morgan believes his team's ability to "forge on" despite injury blows has kept them positive ahead of Wednesday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand as the two countries look to step out of the shadow of their classic 2019 Lord's showdown.

England have lost opening batsman Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills but they sealed a final-four place with four wins in five Super 12 games.

Roy collapsed on the pitch with a calf injury in England's final group match that they lost to South Africa and was later ruled out of the tournament and replaced by James Vince.

England's aggressive brand of cricket got them past West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka with clinical ease to finish as group leaders ahead of the Aussies.

But the Kiwis are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Black Caps' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord's finished in a tie.

England matched New Zealand's 241 courtesy of Ben Stokes' unbeaten 84 at the end of 50 overs and then their 15 in the super over before England were declared winners on boundary count.

England have reached the final four of the T20 World Cup without star performers Stokes and Jofra Archer and Roy's departure adds to their woes ahead of Wednesday's game in Abu Dhabi.

'Magic recipe'

"I think of all the things we've done well throughout this tournament, probably the strongest point has been the resilience within our squad to be able to find a way to move forward and forge on," said Morgan of the injury blows.

Williamson insists that despite injuries, England are still formidable opponents.

"It's a real shame that they have suffered injuries in this competition. But I think one of the strengths as well of the England side is their depth that they've managed to produce over a period of time," Williamson told reporters.

Jos Buttler hit the tournament's only century in his unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka and remains second best run-getter behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam (264) with 240 runs.

Chris Woakes leads the pace bowling charge ably supplemented by Chris Jordan while spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have proved their value with eight and seven wickets each respectively.

New Zealand have been the perennial underdogs in top events but a runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup and becoming world Test champions after beating India in the final has proved their consistency across formats.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee have shared 18 wickets between them to trouble opposition teams with their early strikes.

After losing their opener against Pakistan, Williamson's New Zealand have worked as a well-oiled machine and hammered India in their second game to get the momentum in their favour.

They then brushed aside Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to march into the semi-finals but Boult acknowledges his opponents as a well-balanced side.

"Full of match winners. Very well balanced team playing some very good white-ball cricket at the moment. Let's hope we can create a big upset," said Boult, a left-arm quick.

"There has been a good history between the two sides in white-ball cricket. I am sure there are people watching this one with lot of interest."

Boult has a strike rate of 10.7 in this tournament and believes early wickets against an in-form England top-order will be key to success.

"We know the magic recipe that early wickets does put pressure on the oppositions," he said.

"Days it doesn't happen, days it does, but if we could go out there and disturb a very powerful England top-order then I think we will be successful. But it's definitely not going to be easy."

