'Brave' Rizwan, Zaman power Pakistan to 176-4 against Australia

Dubai (AFP) – Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hit attacking half-centuries to drive Pakistan to 176 for four against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Rizwan, who top-scored with 67, and Zaman, who hit an unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries, put on 72 runs for the second wicket to help Pakistan to a challenging total after being into bat first in Dubai.

Rizwan's opening stand of 71 with skipper Babar Azam, who made 39, unsettled the Australian bowling in the first six overs of powerplay.

Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were in doubt for the contest after having fever in the lead up to the match but tested negative for Covid.

"Rizwan was in hospital yesterday, but he was fit to play today, and he showed exceptional bravery," said Pakistan batting coach and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke the opening stand after sending back Babar, who has amassed 303 runs to lead the tournament's batting chart, caught at long-on following his 34-ball knock laced with five fours.

Rizwan kept up the attack and smashed Zampa for a six to become the first player to aggregate 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year.

He survived a hit on the helmet grill by a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins as the physio came in to conduct a concussion test with the batsman smiling.

A six and a single off pace bowler Josh Hazlewood brought up his fifty in 41 balls with Zaman at the other end before he exploded as well.

Rizwan finally fell to Mitchell Starc while trying to force the pace and was caught at mid-off, ending an attacking partnership that came in 46 balls.

Zaman finished off the innings with two sixes in the final over from Starc who took two wickets.

The winner of the contest will face New Zealand in Sunday's title clash.

© 2021 AFP