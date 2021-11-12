Rodd handed England debut after Genge positive for Covid

London (AFP) – Bevan Rodd will make his England debut against Australia on Saturday after Ellis Genge was ruled out following a positive coronavirus test as coach Eddie Jones grapples with a crisis at loosehead prop.

Advertising Read more

Genge is the second England front-row forward forced to self-isolate after Joe Marler was also ruled out of the Autumn Nations Series clash at Twickenham with Covid-19.

England's eve-of-match preparations have now been affected by coronavirus for the second straight week after captain Owen Farrell missed the 69-3 rout of Tonga because of a false-positive test.

Scotland-born Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into the camp as a replacement for Marler, with Trevor Davison providing cover on the bench.

A Rugby Football Union statement said Genge "returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday morning".

The 26-year-old immediately went into isolation and there were no other positive results. The squad, which trained on Friday morning, has undergone an additional round of testing.

"We just treat it as normal now," Jones told reporters. "Every day is an adventure and we're on bit of a rollercoaster at the moment. Covid keeps coming. We just accept it and get on with it."

He added: "It's just a fact of life at the moment... we are doing everything we can to safeguard the team against it and to try and use some common sense. Since Covid we have had two positive cases in nearly two years so our strike rate is pretty good."

Genge is now likely to miss next week's World Cup final re-match against South Africa, the last of England's November fixtures.

"Ellis is enormously disappointed," said Jones. "He's not sick at all, which is obviously the frustrating thing for him.

"He's vice-captain of this team, loves playing against Australia and loves the challenge of playing at Twickenham."

The England coach said 21-year-old Rodd had a "great opportunity" against arch-rivals Australia.

"We've got the greatest confidence in him, and Trevor's been in our squad since summer now and deserves the opportunity off the bench.

"I've watched Bevan closely for the last 12 months. He's a fantastic defensive player, a very good chop tackler and a strong scrummager."

© 2021 AFP