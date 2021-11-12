Stand-in Fiji coach Baber gunning for win over beloved Wales

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Fresh from guiding Fiji to rugby sevens gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Gareth Baber returns to Cardiff with the 15s team on Sunday with split loyalties as he prepares to take on his native Wales.

Baber is standing in for Kiwi Vern Cotter, who has been unable to travel to the northern hemisphere because of Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.

After the best part of five years based in Fiji, Baber admits that his family will be supporting the Pacific islanders when they run out at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"Funnily enough, I bought five tickets about two months ago, so I was always going to go and watch the game," said the former scrum-half who cut his coaching teeth with the Cardiff Blues.

"We still got the five tickets, although there's only four of them going now. They'll all be in the crowd. Obviously, my association here with the 15s came as a notification relatively late so yeah, they'll be there, but there'll be a seat empty and I'll be somewhere else in the stadium!

"My family will be supporting Fiji."

Baber, who was born in Cardiff and represented the city club, Aberavon, Pontypridd, Bristol and Newport-based Dragons region as a player, said it was "pretty special" to to be back in the Welsh capital.

"To be with the Fijian team that obviously I have a strong connection with, in the country that I have a strong connection with... Going into the Principality Stadium on the weekend with the Fijian team to play against my nation team which is Wales," he said.

"But it's a dream come true for me as well. All that I've always wanted to do is coach international rugby and I'm particularly looking forward to the challenge."

Baber is as well liked in Fiji as the coach he succeeded, Englishman Ben Ryan, who led the sevens team to back-to-back world series titles and the country's first gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ever respectful and always including a smattering of Fijian pleasantries when addressing players or media, Oxford University blue Baber endeared himself to his adopted nation.

"My last sort of four-and-a-half, five years of my life have been in Fiji," he said.

"I've played against Wales in the sevens and I always found that particularly strange. But now to be back in Wales, and ultimately going to the Principality stadium to play 15s rugby against against Wales... you have to stop and just get a degree of perspective on how your life moves and how lucky you are and how privileged I am to be coaching Fiji.

"Obviously I'm representing Fiji and all my thoughts are about beating the team that I grew up loving and still love, but that's the nature of sport."

