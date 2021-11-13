Schroder shines in OT as Celtics outlast Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Grayson Allen, right, makes a pass around Al Horford (42) of the Boston Celtics during second half of their NBA game at the Boston Garden

Los Angeles (AFP) – Dennis Schroder scored eight of his season-high 38 points in overtime and Jayson Tatum tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 122-113 on Friday.

The Celtics raised their level of play in the extra session, outscoring the NBA champion Bucks 14-5 as Schroder led the assault.

He also finished with eight rebounds to help the Celtics win for the fourth time in five games after a dismal 2-5 start to the season.

"I tried to attack and get some early buckets," said Schroder. "I wanted to be aggressive, get into the paint and look for my teammates."

Marcus Smart added 19 points and Robert Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics won despite being without Jaylen Brown for the third consecutive contest with a hamstring injury.

Milwaukee was missing all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out just prior to tipoff with a right ankle sprain. They were already without Khris Middleton, who missed his seventh straight game after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bucks had six scorers in double digits, including Bobby Portis, who had 22 points.

This was just the Celtics' second win at home this season after they were clobbered by Toronto in a 32-point blowout in their home opener on October 22. The club's fortunes at home began to change after Marcus Smart called out the team's stars for a lack of passing following a 128-114 loss to Chicago on November 1.

They avenged that earlier loss to the Raptors with a 104-88 home victory on Wednesday.

Grayson Allen chipped in 21 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 points with 13 assists and George Hill scored 16 for the Bucks, who had a two-game win streak stopped.

Shroder hit a floater with 30 seconds left in the fourth to give the Celtics a 108-105 lead. But Allen made a step-back three pointer with 13 seconds to go to tie it and set the stage for overtime.

"We kept our composure and kept battling on defense to get stops," Schroder said. "We got guys playing defense first and that has to be our mentality. We get the stops and then we get out and run. "

Elsewhere, Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 32 points and Luka Doncic added a triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 123-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

