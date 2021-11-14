Australia win crucial toss and bowl first in T20 World Cup final

Let's do it! New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss

Dubai (AFP) – Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Teams bowling first have won 11 of 12 matches at the Dubai International Stadium in the tournament.

Both the teams are bidding for their maiden title in the tournament with Australia unchanged from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

"Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball," Finch said at the toss.

Australia beat Pakistan in a tense semi-final when they chased 177.

"The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us," said Finch.

He lauded Adam Zampa's contribution with the leg-spinner taking 12 wickets in seven matches, saying the bowler has been "superb" in the shortest format.

Australia beat New Zealand in the 2015 50-over World Cup final but Finch insists old records don't matter.

"It is a new format, a new team and our record over New Zealand doesn't matter at all," said Finch.

Williamson admitted they would have fielded as well

"We would have fielded. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew," said Williamson who is eyeing his second global trophy with New Zealand after being crowned Test champions in June.

"Just trying to get a competitive total," he added.

Australian opener David Warner highlighted the importance of powerplay - first six overs in T20 cricket when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

"For myself, it is about delivering every time I can. I look to put the team in a good position," said Warner, who has scored 236 runs including two half-centuries at this World Cup.

"I don't think too much about getting off to a fast start here. The trend here in the powerplay is not high scoring and it is about minimising damage."

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

© 2021 AFP