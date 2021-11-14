Herro gets hot as Heat hold off Jazz

Miami's Tyler Herro made two clutch free throws in the final minute as the Heat held on to beat the Utah Jazz 111-105

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Miami Heat snapped a three-game losing skid and swept the season series against Utah with a 111-105 NBA victory over the Jazz on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Advertising Read more

Tyler Herro ignited the Heat's offence with 27 points and eight rebounds in front of a crowd of 18,300 at Vivint Arena.

Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and added a half dozen three pointers and Kyle Lowry finished with 21 for the Heat.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The two teams meet just twice this season. Miami also won the first meeting 118-115 on November 6 in Florida.

Miami jumped out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to some solid three-point shooting from Robinson and Bam Adebayo.

Clarkson carried the Jazz on his back to slash the deficit, scoring 11 consecutive points in just 76 seconds to trim the lead to 27-24.

The Heat led by as many as 27 points in the second half before the Jazz used another late rally to pull within 109-105 with just 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

But four seconds later, Herro drained two more free throws to ice the win for the Heat.

© 2021 AFP