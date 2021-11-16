49ers pound hapless Rams in NFL upset

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel skips over for the first of two touchdowns in an upset defeat of the Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco (AFP) – Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers grabbed their first home victory in more than a year with a 31-10 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Samuel rushed for an eight-yard touchdown to put the 49ers 21-7 ahead shortly before half-time and then put the seal on San Francisco's victory with a 40-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

It was the 49ers' first win at home in 13 months, a winless streak at Levi's Stadium that stretched back to October last year.

The Rams headed into Monday's game with hopes of closing the gap on NFC West leaders Arizona after the Cardinals' shock loss to Carolina on Sunday.

But the Rams' vaunted offense, which handed a debut to new receiver Odell Beckham Jr, was roughed up by a rampant 49ers defense, with defensive end Nick Bosa superb throughout.

Bosa sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford once and finished with two more hits as the Los Angeles offense never got going.

The Rams receiving corps also had a poor night, with Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee both dropping straightforward catches at key moments.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished with 182 passing yards including two touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Elijah Mitchell had 91 yards from 27 carries while Samuel had 36 rushing yards and 97 receiving yards.

Rams quarterback Stafford meanwhile had 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on a torrid night for the Los Angeles offense.

Newly acquired receiver Beckham had an underwhelming debut with just 18 yards from two receptions.

San Francisco led from start to finish, taking control with touchdowns from George Kittle and a 27-yard interception return by Jimmie Ward to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams responded with a Higbee touchdown, but Samuel’s first touchdown of the night left San Francisco 21-7 up at half-time.

Robbie Gould’s 50-yard field goal and Samuel's second touchdown left San Francisco 31-7 up early in the fourth quarter, before a late Matt Gay field goal gave the Rams scant consolation in the closing minutes.

