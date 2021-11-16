DeRozan runs riot as Bulls torment Lakers

DeMar DeRozan's 38-point display powered the Chicago Bulls to a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles (AFP) – DeMar DeRozan erupted for 38 points as the Chicago Bulls scored an emphatic road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

DeRozan was the tormentor-in-chief of a Lakers team who saw Anthony Davis ejected for only the second time in his career as the 2020 NBA champions slumped to a 121-103 loss.

Barring two fleeting moments early in the first quarter, the Bulls led throughout, at one stage surging into a 28-point lead at the Staples Center.

DeRozan found support from former Lakers player Lonzo Ball, who weighed in with 27 points while Zach Lavine added 26 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers scoring with 28 points while Russell Westbrook had 25 points.

Davis finished with 20 points before being tossed late in the third quarter after remonstrating angrily with officials for restarting the game as he attempted to put a shoe on.

The Chicago win leaves the Bulls in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

The loss dropped the Lakers to 8-7, just outside the playoff places in the Western Conference.

In Dallas, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic combined for 52 points as the Mavericks overturned a 13-point third quarter deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 at the American Airlines Center.

Porzingis finished with 29 points and Doncic added 23 points while laying on 11 assists in a see-saw contest which saw the lead change hands no fewer than 13 times.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Denver scorers with 35 points, with Monte Morris adding 17.

After trailing for all of the third quarter, the Mavs came roaring back in the fourth period, outscoring Denver 32-18 to close out the win.

There was a scare for the Mavs in the final second however as Slovenian star Doncic limped off injured in the final minute after appearing to twist his left ankle.

Porzingis later told reporters Doncic appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room.

"He's always just, 'Hey, I'll be good. I'll be good.' Hopefully he is good," Porzingis said. "I don't think we know yet what it is, but we're hoping he's healthy and he'll be back soon in a little bit of time."

In Minneapolis, the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 99-96 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A late burst by Phoenix veteran Chris Paul helped the Suns over the line while Devin Booker led the scoring with 29 points.

Paul finished with 21 points -- 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter -- while Deandre Ayton added 22.

Karl Anthony-Towns led Minnesota's scorers with 35 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves might have snatched victory in the final few seconds, but D'Angelo Russell's three-point attempt bounced off the backboard and the Suns held on.

Suns head coach Monty Williams believes the win is yet more evidence that his team -- who reached last season's NBA Finals -- is rapidly maturing as a unit.

"When I first came, we were the youngest team in the league and a lot of those close games didn't always go our way because of inexperience or calls or whatever," Williams said.

"When you have a young team they really don't know what to stay. But when you've got a veteran squad, there's a communication back and forth with the staff that's pretty substantial."

In Washington meanwhile, the Wizards overturned a 19-point deficit before scoring a 105-100 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards' fifth straight win saw them improve to 10-3 to lead the Eastern Conference standings.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points with nine assists while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points.

© 2021 AFP