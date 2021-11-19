Badminton no.1 Momota powers into Bali semi-finals

Japanese badminton world number one Kento Momota easily secured his ticket to the Indonesia Masters semi-finals

Bali (Indonesia) (AFP) – Badminton world number one Kento Momota easily secured his ticket to the Indonesia Masters semi-finals after a decisive win over Rasmus Gemke on Friday.

Japan's Momota beat the Dane 21-15, 21-5 in 43 minutes on the resort island of Bali.

Momota is now hot favourite to win the men's singles title after Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen was knocked out in the round of 16 on Thursday by India's HS Prannoy.

"Today's game did not exhaust me because I had anticipated my opponent's game," said Momota, who meets Chou Tien-chen in Saturday's semi-finals. The Taiwanese beat Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long.

"I know Chou plays a fast pressing game. However, I will not be pressured from the start of the match," added Momota.

The Indonesia Masters is taking place without fans and in a bubble because of the coronavirus.

It is the first of three back-to-back tournaments taking place in Bali, culminating in the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Tour badminton has been badly hit by the pandemic, with these the first tournaments in Asia for 10 months.

