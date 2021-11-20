Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Berlin (AFP) – Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus' late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart.

Advertising Read more

Dortmund's Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts' defence which led to an equaliser by Roberto Massimo.

With time running out, Dortmund counter-attacked from their own box and Reus tapped into an empty net to snatch victory after leaders Bayern suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday.

© 2021 AFP