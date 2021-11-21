Burks catches fire late as Knicks beat sinking Rockets

New York Knicks Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets

Los Angeles (AFP) – Alec Burks scored 20 points and Julius Randle flirted with a triple double as the New York Knicks used a fourth quarter surge to beat the mistake-prone Houston Rockets 106-99 on Saturday.

Burks, who scored just three points in the first three quarters, helped put the finishing touches on a contest that featured 12 lead changes and nine ties at Madison Square Garden.

Randle had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Emmanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

Christian Wood recorded his eighth double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) but also had six turnovers as the Rockets dropped their 14th straight game.

Eric Gordon finished with 15 points and five assists while Jalen Green scored 16 points for Houston, who committed 22 turnovers and missed nine of 22 free throws.

New York overcame an early deficit in the fourth thanks to Burks' hot shooting which included hitting five three pointers.

Gordon made a basket with 5:23 remaining to give the Rockets a 91-89 lead. Knicks guard Quickley hit a three pointer to make it 95-91 for New York with 3:35 to go.

Burks then hit a couple more threes and the Knicks never looked back.

