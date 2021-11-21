'Making progress' - Woods posts video showing himself hitting balls

Tiger Woods, seen here in 2020, has posted video of himself hitting golf balls as his recovery from serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash continues

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tiger Woods posted video of himself hitting balls on Sunday, delivering an upbeat update on his recovery from serious leg injuries suffered in a February car crash.

Advertising Read more

"Making progress," Woods said in the caption to the video, his first official update on his recovery since April.

The 45-year-old looks at ease, wearing shorts with a compression sock on his right leg, which was shattered when the 15-time major champion crashed his SUV in a Los Angeles suburb in February.

The injuries to his lower leg and foot raised fears for the future of Woods's astonishing career.

His friend and fellow US PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas said in a podcast recently that Woods was "going to try" to make a comeback.

"I know that he's going to try," Thomas said on the No Laying Up podcast. "I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy who's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like, 'OK, I'm gonna give Augusta a try this year'.

"That's not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him."

Woods has returned from career-threatening injuries before. He had spinal fusion surgery in 2017 and after returning to competition in 2018 won his fifth Masters title, and 15th major crown, at the 2019 Masters.

He was recovering from another operation on his back when he crashed this year.

Woods had indicated in an Instagram post in April that his recovery ws progressing slowly.

In May, a Florida girl who is fighting cancer posted a picture of herself and the superstar after meeting him in a soccer park, the photo showing him on crutches but without a protective walking boot.

© 2021 AFP