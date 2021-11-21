Vlhova leads Shiffrin after first run in Levi

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova is looking for a second win this weekend in Finland

Levi (Finland) (AFP) – Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova edged into a slender lead over Mikaela Shiffrin after the first run of Sunday's slalom race in Levi.

Advertising Read more

The Slovakian, who is bidding for back-to-back wins after pushing Shiffrin into second place on Saturday, was 0.18 seconds quicker than her American rival as she looks for a 22nd World Cup victory.

The 26-year-old Shiffrin is hoping to secure a fourth overall title this season after an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign followed a year which saw her take a long break due to the unexpected death of her father.

She won the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden and currently leads Vlhova by 20 points in the early standings.

Swiss racer Michelle Gisin sits third heading into the second run in Finland, 0.36secs off the pace.

© 2021 AFP