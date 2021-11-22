Lyon punished after Marseille captain is bashed by bottle thrown from crowd

Olympique de Marseille captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a water bottle thrown by a Lyon supporter, 21 November 2021.

The administrative body for the French Professional Football League (LFP) has told Lyon that it will play its next Ligue 1 match behind closed doors after the match had to be abandoned on Sunday.

The decision follows an incident involving a Lyon fan who threw a water bottle at Marseille captain Dimitry Payet, which hit him on the side of the head.

The interior and sports ministers will meet with football chiefs on Tuesday to discuss the incident.

This is the second time such an incident has occurred this season.

The Marseille captain required treatment after being struck as he prepared to take a corner for the visitors in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon's Parc OL stadium, prompting both teams to return to the changing rooms.

An individual was quickly arrested and taken into custody after being identified by stadium security cameras following the incident, police told French news agency AFP.

The disciplinary council told the Lyon team on Monday afternoon that it would have to play behind closed doors for its next Ligue 1 match against Reims on 1st of December.

A final decision on further disciplinary action will be made on 8th of December.

Questions have also emerged as to why it took so long for the referee to announce his decision.

"My decision from a sporting perspective was always to not restart the match. Public order disturbances were mentioned," said referee Ruddy Buquet.

"The time taken over the decision is incomprehensible," said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Club responsibility

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told France Info on Monday that she squared the responsibility of reigning in fans with heads of the Football federation.

"Everyone must understand that the future of football is at stake, its very economic model. We cannot collectively allow this to continue. And we see it happening systematically."

"There are security conditions, which must be put in place at the beginning of the match to prevent this kind of thing."

It is the latest incident in a Ligue 1 season that has been rocked by incidents involving spectators.

Payet was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August. He had been heckled by Lyon supporters while warming up before kick-off.

Nice were docked a point after the incident with Marseille, who on Wednesday were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble during last month's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The game between Nice and Marseille was halted with 15 minutes left and replayed in its entirety two months later on neutral ground in Troyes and without fans.

Nice were also ordered to play three games behind closed doors. Lens incurred a similar punishment following a pitch invasion during September's northern derby against Lille.

Punishing fans

"Football is the only sport not to have a code of conduct that includes punishments for its fans," Maracineanu said.

"Everywhere else, be it handball or basketball, there are ways to punish the club and the club's fans who misbehave in the stands. But today, in football, there's nothing on this. This must be done and it's up to them (the clubs) to think things through," she said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Roxana Maracineanu will meet with representatives from the French football league and the French football federation on Tuesday to see "what must be done."

