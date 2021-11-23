Garrett fired by Giants after Bucs flop

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants has been fired following the club's defeat to Tampa Bay on Monday

New York (AFP) – New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been sacked after the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a statement said Tuesday.

The Giants confirmed that Garrett had been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator in the wake of Monday's 30-10 defeat in Tampa.

The 55-year-old joined the Giants in 2020 after his contract as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys expired at the end of the 2019 season.

The Giants are currently bottom of the NFC East standings with three wins and seven defeats following Monday's loss to the Bucs.

It follows a losing 2020 season where the team finished with a 6-10 record.

After Monday's defeat, Giants head coach Joe Judge blamed inadequate coaching for the team's problems.

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge told reporters.

"You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

