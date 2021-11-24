Bayern's Kimmich, Choupo-Moting have Covid: report and club

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that back-up striker Eric Choupo-Moting has tested positive for Covid-19, while German daily Bild claims his team-mate Joshua Kimmich - who is also unvaccinated - has the virus as well.

Advertising Read more

Bayern arrived back in Munich after Tuesday's 2-1 win at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League to learn Choupo-Moting, who was already in quarantine, has tested positive, but is "doing well in the circumstances," according to his club.

Cameroon's Choupo-Moting, Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry were all already in quarantine as contact cases.

Later Wednesday, Bild claimed Kimmich has also tested positive, which Bayern has yet to confirm.

Kimmich sparked a vaccination debate in Germany last month when the 26-year-old admitted he had so far opted against being inoculated due to "personal reasons".

The news put him offside with some Bayern fans, as spectators to football matches in Germany must prove they are fully vaccinated or recovered, while the players they come to watch must only show a negative test result.

Bild and magazine Kicker both claim Gnabry and Musiala have now allowed themselves to be vaccinated.

Earlier Wednesday, Germany head coach Hansi Flick revealed that he feels Kimmich has also had a change of heart.

"I think it's going in the direction of 'Jo' getting vaccinated," Flick said at a German FA event.

Last week Bayern reportedly told their five unvaccinated players - Kimmich, Musiala, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting and midfielder Michael Cuisance - that their wages would be docked if they had to quarantine after refusing to be vaccinated.

In Kiev, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer admitted the decision of the five to not be vaccinated had been "trivialities, which is not easy" to block out.

Bayern have injury concerns after Lucas Hernandez picking up a hamstring knock in Kiev, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has a calf problem and defender Tanguy Nianzou injured his shoulder.

Germany defender Niklas Suele and Croatia right-back Josip Stanisic returned to training on Wednesday having tested positive for Covid in the past fortnight.

© 2021 AFP