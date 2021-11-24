Larkham exits Munster to become Brumbies coach

Sydney (AFP) – Former World Cup-winner Stephen Larkham was Thursday appointed head coach of the ACT Brumbies for the 2023 and 2024 Super Rugby Pacific seasons, handing in his notice at Munster.

Advertising Read more

The 47-year-old will see out the current season with the Irish powerhouse then take over at Canberra in July from Dan McKellar, who is set to assume a full-time role with the Wallabies.

"It's exciting to know I'll be returning home to the Brumbies and to Canberra with my family after finishing up my time in Ireland," he said.

"I've developed and learnt a lot both as a person and as a coach in these past couple of years, and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience back to the Brumbies to ensure their continued success."

Larkham played 116 times for the Brumbies from 1996 to 2007, winning two Super Rugby titles, and joined the club's coaching staff in 2011.

The former Australia international, who won the World Cup in 1999 and was capped 102 times, was elevated to head coach within three years, which led to a senior coaching role with the Wallabies.

But he was axed from that job in 2019 after disagreements with then head coach Michael Cheika over strategy and game philosophy following a wretched 2018, and moved to Munster as senior coach.

© 2021 AFP