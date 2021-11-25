Irish prop Furlong rewarded with new contract

Tadhg Furlong's top drawer performances for Ireland since returning after almost a year out through injury has earned the Leinster prop a new three year contract the Irish Rugby Football Union announced.

Dublin (AFP) – Tadhg Furlong's 'top drawer performances' since returning from almost a year out through injury has seen the Ireland and British & Irish Lions prop rewarded with a new three-year contract, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Leinster star reached the 50-cap landmark in the 60-5 rout of Japan earlier this month and also impressed in the wins over New Zealand (29-20) and Argentina (53-7).

"Ireland and Leinster tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has signed a new three year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2024/25 season," read the IRFU statement.

Furlong performed so well in the Six Nations -- after being out for 11 months with calf and hamstring injuries -- he was selected for the British & Irish Lions squad for South Africa.

He started in all three Tests in the series -- just as he did in the 2017 tour of New Zealand -- which the Lions lost 2-1.

"Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby," said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

"His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season."

