Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana shines in Asian Tour Phuket

Bangkok (AFP) – Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship Friday, hitting an eight-under-par 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America's John Catlin.

"Initially this week I was just focusing on making the cut, but I am changing my game plan for tomorrow and looking to go further," Kaewkanjana said.

The wet conditions and preferred lies rule meant Kaewkanjana's second-round effort does not count towards equalling Australian legend Greg Norman's course record of 64 in the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic.

Catlin looked strong earlier, hitting a four-under-par 68 and was clubhouse leader on day one following a first-round 65, seven-under-par result.

"I played well today but need to go to the range and work on a few things," Catlin said.

The $1 million tournament on the popular holiday island of Phuket marks the first tour tee-off since a 20-month pandemic disruption.

Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang, who had a bogey-free round of 68, and American Sihwan Kim who hit 66 are tying in third place overall.

"I didn't putt as well as I did yesterday... The greens seem to be faster this morning," Chan said.

The Blue Canyon event comes weeks after Norman announced a new series of 10 events from 2022, backed by $200 million of Saudi money.

Leading scores after the second round of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship (par 72):

132 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THAI) 68-64

133 - John Catlin (USA) 65-68

134 - Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 66-68, Sihwan Kim (USA)68-66

136 - Kim Joohyung (KOR) 69-67,

137 - Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-69, Ben Leong (MYS) 69-68, Phachara Khongwatmai (THAI) 67-70, Ok Taehoon (KOR) 70-67.

