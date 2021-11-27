Late Soury try helps Biarritz to victory over struggling Stade Francais

Paris (AFP) – Bastien Soury crossed for a decisive try four minutes from time to help seal a dramatic 17-14 victory for Biarritz over big-spenders Stade Francais in Top 14 action on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

It was a fourth win of the season for Biarritz, newly promoted into the elite French league after seven years in the ProD2, and at least temporarily lifted them off bottom spot, two points ahead of Toulon, who play Lyon later.

Biarritz coach Matthew Clarkin said his team's goal on returning to the Top 14 was to show that they could be competitive and win matches, insisting that they play under no pressure.

The Basque team shot out to an early lead thanks to a try from Argentinian scrum-half Tomas Cubelli, English fly-half Brett Herron kicking both conversions and a penalty.

Stade, who have the largest budget in the Top 14, saw Joris Segonds boot three penalties and Tongan winger Telusa Veainu cross for their sole try.

But it was hooker Soury, who only joined Biarritz as a medical replacement from Toulon last month, who had his moment of glory, peeling off a driving line-out maul to catch the Parisians napping and crash in at the corner.

It was a third successive defeat for the Parisians, who are now in 11th spot, just one point ahead of Biarritz.

There was also an against-the-odds victory for Perpignan, who came out 26-24 victors over Clermont, who had raced out to a 21-10 half-time lead.

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet was the hero of the hour, stepping up for a match-winning conversion of Alan Brazo's try at the hooter for a personal tally of 16 points in the come-from-behind victory.

Other results saw La Rochelle power to a 36-8 thrashing of Pau, while Montpellier edged Castres 25-24, the latter team's coaching set-up boosted by the presence of England coach Eddie Jones.

League leaders Toulouse play Brive in the late game while Racing 92 host Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

© 2021 AFP