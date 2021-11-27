Mayer leads Austria one-two in Lake Louise downhill

Montreal (AFP) – Two-time Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer powered to victory in the opening men's World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, on Saturday, leading Vincent Kriechmayr in an Austrian one-two.

Mayer clocked 1min 47.74sec to win, dislodging Kriechmayr who had set a target with the first run of the day of 1:47.97.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz, who captured last season's World Cup downhill title ahead of Mayer, was third in 1:48.09.

Saturday's race was originally meant to be one of two downhills at Lake Louise, but heavy snow forced the cancellation of Friday's race.

The men are scheduled to race a super-G on Sunday to cap the weekend in the Canadian Rockies.

The 31-year-old Mayer, who won Olympic downhill gold at Sochi in 2014 and super-G gold at Pyeongchang in 2018, signalled he's got plenty left in the tank with the 2022 Beijing Winter Games approaching.

He captured the seventh World Cup downhill victory of his career with his latest success at Lake Louise, where he won the super-G in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic caused the North American fixtures to be dropped last season.

