Paris St-Germain fight back against Saint-Etienne to stretch Ligue 1 lead

Paris St-Germain came back to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three of his side's goals. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos made his debut for PSG.

The result put PSG on 40 points from 15 games, giving third-placed Rennes the chance to leapfrog Nice into second when they travel to Lorient later on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne, who mounted a decent challenge despite being a man down, are now bottom of the standings with 12 points.

Ramos debut

Ramos, 35, joined the club back in July, but has suffered from a calf injury since then.

He arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

"He's been with the first team squad for two weeks now, he needs games and to adapt to a new league," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday.

Pochettino had been expected to name Ramos in his side for the midweek Champions League away match at Manchester City, which saw PSG losing 2-1.

