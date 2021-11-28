Real Salt Lake stun Kansas City to advance in MLS Cup

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood is congratulated by teammates after scoring the injury-time winner in a 2-1 MLS Cup playoff win over Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles (AFP) – Bobby Wood came off the bench to score a stoppage-time goal and lift Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over favored Sporting Kansas City Sunday and into the MLS Cup Western Conference final.

Salt Lake, who shocked the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout in the opening round, erased an early deficit to gain another upset and book a conference title clash with the Portland Timbers, who ousted Western Conference top seeds Colorado on Thursday.

Pablo Mastroeni, who took over as interim manager of Real Salt Lake after the sudden departure of Freddy Juarez in August, said he wasn't surprised to see his team pull off the comeback.

Perhaps he shouldn't have been, since it was the eighth second-half stoppage-time goal of 2021 for the club.

Those goals included Damir Kreilach's stoppage-time winner against Sporting on the final day of the regular season.

"The way things have gone this year, the way we got into the playoffs, the fight in these guys, the resilience ... I'd like to say I'm surprised but honestly when we scored that (first) goal I knew we were going to get a second one," Mastroeni said. "These guys believed they were going to get a second one."

Sporting's Johnny Russell opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a crisply taken penalty after Aaron Herrera tripped Gadi Kinda in the area.

Kansas City almost doubled their lead in the second half when Pablo Ruiz headed a free-kick from Kinda off the post.

The tenor changed, however, when Mastroeni brought in Anderson Julio, Justin Meram and Wood, and Julio grabbed the equalizer in the 72nd minute when he headed in a ball served up by Andrew Brody from just outside the box.

Finally Wood found the winner in the first minute of stoppage time, sliding forward to collect a low cross and firing it past Sporting keeper Tim Melia.

"It's amazing," Wood said. "We were down 1-0 but we kept going. I'm happy we got the goal and I'm happy I got to score the game-winning goal."

