Snow forces postponement of Burnley v Spurs match

Burnley (United Kingdom) (AFP) – The Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham was called off a little under an hour before kick-off on Sunday because of heavy snow at Turf Moor.

Advertising Read more

Attempts to clear the pitch proved in vain as the undersoil heating struggled to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed.

The announcement was made shortly after both sides had named their teams for the match in the northwest of England.

Antonio Conte's Spurs are seventh in the table while Sean Dyche's Burnley were seeking to move out of the relegation zone after being unbeaten in their past four matches.

© 2021 AFP