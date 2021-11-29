Cowboys coach McCarthy sidelined by Covid protocols

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Thursday's clash with the New Orleans Saints

A Cowboys statement said McCarthy had entered the NFL's Covid-19 health and safety protocols and will not travel to Lousiana for Thursday's game, where the Cowboys are aiming to halt a two-game losing streak.

"Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday's meetings in New Orleans," the Cowboys said.

McCarthy's case comes as the Cowboys grapple with a spate of Covid cases affecting coaches and playing staff.

Right tackle Terence Steele has already been ruled out of the Saints game due to Covid-19, while assistant coaches Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzien and Harold Nash entered the safety protocol over the weekend.

Star wide receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for Covid-19 on November 19, and missed defeats to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys lead the NFC East with a 7-4 record, ahead of the second-placed Philadelphia Eagles (5-7).

