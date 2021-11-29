Ex-France skipper Bastareaud to 'reflect on future' after double knee injury

Mathieu Bastareaud left the field in an ambulance after Saturday's loss at former club Toulon

Lyon (AFP) – Former France captain Mathieu Bastareaud said on Monday he will think about his future after suffering two serious knee injuries last weekend, with his Lyon contract up at the end of the season.

Bastareaud, 33, played the last of his 54 Tests in March 2019 and sustained the injury after just five minutes of Saturday's Top 14 loss at Toulon, where he won three European Cups.

"Unfortunately the results of the MRI show a quadricipital tendon rupture in the two knees," the ex-centre, who now plays at No. 8, said on Twitter.

"It's an enormous blow. Now, it's a long road in front of me and I'm surrounded by my family, those close to me and the club.

"I will take time needed to get back to being 100%... and for my future, I will give myself time to reflect."

The 2010 Six Nations winner will have surgery on Thursday at a private hospital in Lyon. He has only played two club games this term after recovering from a hand injury.

