Ozuna free to play after domestic violence suspension

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna has been given a 20-game retroactive suspension following domestic violence allegations

Los Angeles (AFP) – Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be free to start for the World Series champions next season after being given a retroactive 20-game suspension for domestic violence, Major League Baseball said on Monday.

Ozuna, who has not played for the Braves since the allegations emerged in May, has been suspended for 20 regular-season games for violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Because of Ozuna's lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 31-year-old Dominican has already served his suspension, meaning he will be free to play next year.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

Ozuna was arrested in May by police in Fulton County, Georgia, for aggravated assault strangulation and battery.

A police report said Ozuna choked his wife and threw her against a wall.

Ozuna, on a five-year contract with the Braves, led the National League in 2020 with 18 home runs and 56 runs batted in during a campaign shortened by Covid-19.

