Washington sneak past Seahawks to give playoff hopes fresh boost

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in Landover, Maryland

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Washington Football Team continued their resurgence Monday with a gritty 17-15 win over Seattle, their improved play over the past few weeks turning them from also-rans into playoff contenders.

J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns and Kendall Fuller intercepted a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass as Washington rejuvenated their postseason hopes with three straight wins over Carolina, defending champion Tampa Bay and now Seattle.

Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Washington. Running back Antonio Gibson rushed 29 times for 111 yards.

"The guys played a great game," said Heinicke. "It is always great getting a win. The guys grinded it out. We had adversity and it wasn't most ideal situation, but we fought through it."

At one stage in the season, the NFC East looked out of reach for Washington. But they are now within two games of division-leading Dallas with two games left against the Cowboys.

They also play Philadelphia and the New York Giants.

"We are not out of it completely," head coach Ron Rivera said of Washington's playoff hopes.

"This is about learning and growing. We are going to continue to work and play the way we play, and give ourselves a chance."

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards with two touchdowns.

Washington took the lead for good when McKissic rushed 10 yards for a tie-breaking touchdown with 8:30 left in the third quarter.

Wilson's Seahawks drove 96 yards and pulled within two points when the quarterback hit Freddie Swain with a 32-yard scoring pass with 15 seconds left.

Wilson tried to connect with Swain on the two-point conversion, but Fuller had other plans, intercepting the throw in the end zone.

The Seahawks appeared to recover the ensuing onside kick but were instead penalized for lining up illegally before the kick.

Washington's Adam Humphries recovered the second onside kick to clinch the win.

© 2021 AFP