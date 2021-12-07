Leading French racehorse trainers arrested in doping investigation

Sealiway finished fifth in October in Europe's most prestigious race Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Illustration photo)

French racehorse trainer Cedric Rossi who trained Sealiway to win one of English racing's most prestigious races in October was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of doping horses.

Rossi's uncle Frederic and brother Charley -- both fellow trainers -- were also among those arrested by the police branch specialising in gambling and racing offences, explained the Service central des courses et jeux (SCCJ).

In all around 15 people -- including veterinary surgeons -- were taken in for questioning.

"Some people are under arrest. Others are helping us with our enquiries as witnesses," the source said.

Several searches were carried out on Tuesday morning, notably at the training centre in Calas, near Marseille, where the Rossi family's horses are stabled.

Frederic Rossi is the most successful of the three in terms of winners this year with 94 -- winning over 2.5 million euros in prize money -- and lies fifth in the flat trainer's title race.

Cedric Rossi enjoyed a notable success in October when 12/1 outsider Sealiway won the Group One Champion Stakes at Ascot in a meeting titled the British Champions Day, which is the climax to English racing's flat season.

This came 13 days after Sealiway finished fifth in Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The arrests and searches came on the back of information obtained by Marseille police.

