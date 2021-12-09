Former top-ranked star Amélie Mauresmo anointed French Open director

Amélie Mauresmo will take over from Guy Forget as tournament director of the French Open.

French tennis chiefs on Thursday appointed the former women's world number 1 Amélie Mauresmo as director of the French Open until 2024. The 42-year-old replaces Guy Forget, who oversaw the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season from 2016.

“I am extremely proud and honoured to be given the reins of this tournament, which symbolises so many memories in my personal and sporting life,” Mauresmo said.

“I’ve accepted this position as tournament director with clear ambitions. I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me.”

"Amélie has a great history with Roland Garros. A history that will continue in a role she takes on with pride and ambition," said a statement from the French Federation de Tennis (FFT).

Gilles Moretton, the FFT president, said he was seeking a new look for the clay court season's most prestigious tournament.

"Amélie is a great champion, she has an international influence - that of a woman of character who likes a challenge and to be challenged," he said.

"Amélie has an identity, she has the charisma to lead the project of renewal.”

During her career, Mauresmo reached the last eight of her home Grand Slam tournament in 2003 and 2004.

She enjoyed more success in Melbourne where she beat Justine Henin to claim the Australian Open in January 2006. She overcame the same adversary to lift the Wimbledon crown that summer.

Since retiring from the circuit in 2009, Mauresmo has coached the British player Andy Murray as well as the Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

She has also captained the men’s Davis Cup team as well as the women’s Fed Cup squad.

