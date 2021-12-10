France star Antoine Dupont anointed World Rugby's player of the year

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont was on Friday named World Rugby's player of the year for 2021.

The 25-year-old came in ahead of the Australian duo Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi as well as England's Maro Itoje.

"It's hard to believe," said Dupont who also helped his club Toulouse to Top 14 and European Champions Cup titles last season.

"Of course, there's an enormous amount of joy and pride, many feelings and emotions that are all mixed up."

Dupont is the first Frenchman to claim the accolade since Thierry Dusautoir in 2011. His France team head coach Fabien Galthie won the award in 2002, a year after its inception.

Since Dusautoir's victory, the prize has been virtually annexed by New Zealand. Six of the nine awards have gone to All Blacks stars such as Dan Carter, Beauden Barret, Kieran Read and Brodie Retallick.

Dupont added: "It's strange to see my name among these kinds of players. Looking ahead you have to do everything to be able to claim it again and continue to perform all the time."

France - with Dupont and fly-half Romain Ntamack pulling the strings in midfield - have emerged as one of the favourites for the 2023 rugby World Cup, which will be held in France.

The pair were in their pomp last month as the team underlined its credentials for ultimate glory with a pulsating 40-25 victory over New Zealand at the Stade de France.

"He has really taken on another dimension in everything peripheral to the game," said Clément Poitrenaud, one of his Toulouse coaches.

"He has gained in maturity and experience. His leadership, strategic and tactical skills have also developed."

Toulouse teammate Anthony Jelonch added: "He is an exceptional player. Everyone wants to follow him when he is on the pitch. He pushes the team to be better every weekend."

England forward Zoe Aldcroft won the women's award for player of the year. The 25-year-old beat teammate Poppy Cleall, and the French duo of Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus to the honour.

