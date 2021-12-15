PSG star Messi hails retiring Aguero

Sergio Aguero (right) and Lionel Messi (left) were part of the Argentina team that claimed the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi paid a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday to the Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero who announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

Messi posted a fulsome eulogy to his Argentina teammate - nicknamed Kun - on his Instagram account hailing his goal-scoring exploits as well as his attitude.

"Practically a whole career together, Kun ... We had some very nice moments and others that weren't so nice, but all of them made us become closer and closer and more and more friends. And we're going to continue living them together off the pitch.

"It hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love because of what happened to you," said Messi who had played with Aguero internationally since they were 17.

The 34-year-old added: "I'm sure you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you.

"Now a new stage in your life is beginning and I am convinced that you will live it with a smile on your face and with all the enthusiasm that you put into everything."

Aguero's illness came to light during a match against Alaves in October.

The 33-year-old was substituted and taken to hospital after telling doctors he could not breathe properly and had felt pains in his chest.

Diagnosis

Barcelona announced a few days later that he would be out for at least three months following tests on his heart. Doctors eventually ruled out a return to top level competition.

"It's a very hard moment but I'm at peace with the decision I made," Aguero told a press conference at the Nou Camp that included Pep Guardiola, his former coach at Manchester City as well as officials Barcelona and from Atletico Madrid - his first club in Europe.

"It's a decision that I made to preserve my health. It's what the doctors said to me ... that it would be better to stop playing."

Aguero, who scored more than 400 goals during an 18-year career, said he decided to hang up his boots just over a week ago.

"I'm very proud of my career," he added. "It was a dream come true. I just wanted to be a professional player and never thought that I would play in Europe."

After dazzling in Independiente youth teams, Aguero made his league debut on 5 July 2003 at the age of 15 years and 35 days to become the youngest player to feature in Argentina's Primera Division.

The wunderkind scored 23 goals in 56 for the team before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

During his five years with the La Liga giants he racked up 101 goals in just over 230 games.

Though Atletico were unable to secure the Spanish championship on the back of his firepower, they claimed the 2010 Europa League and the 2010 Uefa Super Cup.

Aguero moved to Manchester City at the start of the 2011/12 season.

During the last game of the campaign on 13 May 2012, he etched himself into club legend when he hit the goal in second half-stoppage time that gave City their first top flight title since 1968.

Four more Premier League crowns were added to his trophy cabinet as well as six League Cups, one FA Cup and three English Super Cups.

He also scored 41 goals in 101 games for Argentina and helped them to the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

"The first weeks after the diagnosis were really hard," said Aguero. "When I took the first physical tests after the incident ... the doctors told me that there was a big possibility I could not play again.

"So I started to process that. When they gave me the definite diagnosis, I was prepared. It hurts, of course.

"I'm positive about it ... that I can live my life happy after professional football, that nothing more serious happened. Now I can live a normal life and do other things with my family as a regular guy."

Reflecting on his odyssey, he said: "Winning the Europa League with Atletico was a really happy moment and then obviously with City the goal I scored to win the first Premier League title. For me and City, it was a beautiful moment," he said.

"There are a lot of memorable moments and the last was the Copa America. I only played two or three matches but it was something that we had been looking to win for years and years."

