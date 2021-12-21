Paris FC and Lyon face disciplinary watchdogs over Stade Charlety fan rampage

The Coupe de France tie between Paris FC and Lyon at the Stade Charlety in Paris was called off at half-time following crowd disturbances.

Paris FC and Lyon will appear before a disciplinary hearing next Monday to give their version of the events that led to the abandonment of their last-64 Coupe de France tie on 17 December at the Stade Charlety in Paris.

The match was called off at half-time with the score at 1-1 after fans rampaged between the stands, invaded the pitch and threw flares.

In the wake of the scuffles, Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed that Paris Saint-Germain fans had infiltrated the ground to provoke the Lyon supporters.

Pierre Ferracci, his Paris FC counterpart, said that the Lyon Ultras had travelled to stadium on the southern fringes of Paris intent on wreaking havoc.

On Monday night, the disciplinary committee at the French football federation, told both clubs they would be able to outline their grievances at a specially convened hearing.

It is understood that the FFF wants to hear their cases and sift through the video footage of the hooliganism. They also want to consider reports from the match officials and security chiefs.

On Tuesday, police in Paris said they had arrested three people in connection with the violence.

The sport's authorities are under pressure to show a firm hand following a wave of violence and unruliness at grounds throughout France since the start of the season.

On 21 November, the match between Lyon and Marseille was called off after the Marseille skipper Dimitri Payet was hit on his head by a full bottle of water hurled from the stands at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon were docked a point and ordered to replay the game behind closed doors.

The incident led to a government initiated review on 16 December of protocol if players of match officials were to be injured by missiles thrown from the crowd.

Under the plan, referees have been told to stop the matches instantly and relay the decision within 30 minutes.

On 17 December at the Stade Charlety, a day after the ministerial meeting, it took nearly an hour to inform the 17,000 spectators that the match had been called off.

Paris FC or Lyon have been drawn against Nice in the last 32 of the competition. Holders Paris Saint-Germain, who beat fifth tier Feignies Aulnoye, will travel to fourth division Vannes.

